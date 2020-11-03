Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 332,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,206,000 after acquiring an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 283,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.28 and its 200-day moving average is $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

