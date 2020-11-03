Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 133.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 220,413 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 83,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

