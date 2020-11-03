Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 149,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.