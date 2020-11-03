Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,899,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

