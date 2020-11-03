Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.