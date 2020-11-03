Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

