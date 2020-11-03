Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST stock opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

