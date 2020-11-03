Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.6% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.