Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

