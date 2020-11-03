Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

