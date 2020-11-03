Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.