Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 292,664 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 111,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter.

World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

