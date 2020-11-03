Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.95. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

