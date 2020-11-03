Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,901,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

