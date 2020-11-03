Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

