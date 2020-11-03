Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.