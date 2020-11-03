Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

