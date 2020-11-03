Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

