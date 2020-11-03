Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.