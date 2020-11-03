Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

