Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

