Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

