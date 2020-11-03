Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,542 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

