Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 876 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.