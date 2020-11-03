Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 683 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

