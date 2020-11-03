Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.