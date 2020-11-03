Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 19,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 416,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 140,938 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 172,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

