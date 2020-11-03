Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,464,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 509,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

