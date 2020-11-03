Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 452,853 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 452,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280,801 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,620,000.

CWI stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

