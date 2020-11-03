Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 828,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 455,277 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

