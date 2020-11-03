Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

