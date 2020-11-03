Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

