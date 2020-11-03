Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.24. The firm has a market cap of $310.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

