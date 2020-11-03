IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

