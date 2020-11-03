iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.