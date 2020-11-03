iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

