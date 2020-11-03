iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

