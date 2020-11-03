iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.