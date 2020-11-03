iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.