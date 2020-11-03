iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

