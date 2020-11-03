iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

