iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

