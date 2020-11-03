IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get IRadimed alerts:

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.26. IRadimed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $28.43.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 31.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in IRadimed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IRadimed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IRadimed by 219.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.