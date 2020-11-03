IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.17. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $45,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.