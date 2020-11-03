IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $190.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,265,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $45,758,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

