IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $174.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $190.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

