IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

