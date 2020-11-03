IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $202.58.
In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
