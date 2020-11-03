Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 694 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

FBHS stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,171 shares of company stock worth $15,668,988. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

