Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447,980 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

