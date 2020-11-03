Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

